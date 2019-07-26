Menu
Mainly fine with inland temperatures of 39 C

July 26, 2019 at 8:40am
Friday will be mainly fine with increased clouds at intervals from midday on, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will be 39 C inland around 31 C on the west coast and in the mountains and around 34 C on the remaining coasts.

Tonight will be mainly fine, although there will be patchy fog and low cloud locally.

Temperatures will fall to 22 C inland and on the south and east coasts, around 21 C on the west and north coasts and around 18 C in the mountains.

The weekend and Monday will be mainly fine.

Temperatures will remain basically unchanged, a little above average for the time of year.

