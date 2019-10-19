Menu
Mainly fine with increased cloud in the afternoon

October 19, 2019 at 7:50am
An unstable air mass is affecting the area.

Today it will be mainly fine, but in the afternoon increasing cloud locally is expected to give isolated showers and or storms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will reach 30 degrees C inland, around 28 C on the coast and 21 C on higher ground.

Tonight it will be generally mainly fine. Temperatures will drop to 18 C inland and the coast and 11 C in the mountains.

On Sunday and Monday, it will be partly cloudy and after noon isolated showers and storms are expected.

On Tuesday it will be partly cloudy and local rain are isolated storms are expected.

The temperature will drop gradually to reach average for the time of year.

