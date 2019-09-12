Mainly fine, with higher than average temperatures

Seasonal low pressure is affecting the area.

Thursday will be mainly fine but in the afternoon there will be increased cloud locally.

Temperatures will rise to 37 C inland, around 31 C on the west and north coasts, around 33 C on the remaining coasts and around 29 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will drop to 21 C inland and on the coasts and around 16 C in the mountains.

Friday will be mainly fine but from midday and in the afternoon there will be increased local cloud, mainly in the mountains and inland.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast, mainly on Saturday. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Friday which are higher than average for the time of year, edging down on Saturday and remaining at the same levels on Sunday.