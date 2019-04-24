Mainly fine with dust in atmosphere at intervals

High pressure is affecting the area and there will be dust in the atmosphere at intervals.
Wednesday will be mainly fine with increased higher cloud at intervals. Temperatures will be 26 C inland, around 23 C on the coasts and 16 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will drop to 9 C inland, around 11 C on the coasts and 7 C in the mountains.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine with intervals of increased higher cloud.
Temperatures will edge up gradually to above average for the time of year.