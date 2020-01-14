Mainly fine with chance of scattered light showers

There will be intervals of sun and intervals of cloud today as weak high pressure continues to affect the area but a change is expected from Thursday with the Met Office forecasting weak low pressure and light dust.

Tuesday will start off mainly fine in many areas becoming gradually partly cloudy and at intervals mainly cloudy and there may be scattered, mainly light showers.

Temperatures will rise to 19 C inland and on the west coast, around 18 C on the remaining coasts and around 9 C in the mountains where early on there will be frost.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy while local, mainly light showers are forecast in the afternoon. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms and snow or sleet in the higher Troodos peaks.

Friday will be cloudy at intervals with local showers and isolated thunderstorms as well as snowfall at intervals in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Wednesday which are slightly above average for the time of year, but will edge down on Thursday and Friday to a little below the seasonal average.

The depth of snow on Troodos Square at the time of issue of the early morning weather bulletin was 80 cm.