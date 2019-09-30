Mainly fine with above average temperatures

Weak low pressure is affecting the area.

Monday will be mainly fine while in the afternoon there will be increased cloud in the mountains and inland. Temperatures will rise to 35 C inland, around 31 C on the south and east coasts, around 29 C on the remaining coasts and around 26 C in the higher mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, while there may be patchy fog and low cloud, mainly inland and in the east, early in the morning. Temperatures will fall to around 17 C inland, around 19 C on the coasts and around 13 C in the mountains.

Tuesday will be mainly fine, although in the afternoon there will be increased local cloud in the mountains and inland.

Wednesday will also be mainly fine, while local increased cloud in the afternoon may lead to scattered showers, mainly in the mountains.

Thursday will be mainly fine with increased local cloud in the afternoons inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures will remain at the same level on Tuesday, edging down on Wednesday and Thursday but remaining slightly above average for the time of year.