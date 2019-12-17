Mainly fine with above average temperatures

The mild weather continues with above average temperatures as high pressure affects the area.
Tuesday will be mainly fine and temperatures will rise to 22 C inland and on the coast and around 12 C in the mountains. Tonight will remain mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 7 C inland and in the mountains and 10 C on the coast.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine.
Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels over the next three days which are slightly above average for the time of year.