Mainly fine weather, possible isolated rain

High pressure is affecting the area.
Saturday will be mainly fine with cloudy intervals and local showers. Temperatures will rise to 25 C inland, 23 C on the west coast, 24 C on the rest of the coast and 14 C in the mountains. Light rain also expected during the evening with temperatures ranging from 9 C to 5 C.
Sunday will be cloudy at intervals with local showers or thunderstorms expected, mainly during the afternoon and the evening.
On Monday and Tuesday the weather will be mostly fine with cloudy intervals, mainly on Tuesday.
Temperatures will drop by Monday and rise again on Tuesday.