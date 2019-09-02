Mainly fine weather in Cyprus, increased cloud in mountains

The weather on Monday will be mainly fine but at noon and early afternoon there will be local increased cloud, mainly in the mountains, according to the Meteorological Service of Cyprus.

Winds will be variable over smooth to slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 37 inland, 30 on the western coast, around 32 on the rest of the coastal areas and 27 in the mountains.

Temperatures will gradually fall in the coming two days to reach average for the year.

