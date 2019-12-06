Mainly fine weather continues today and over weekend

Weak low pressure is affecting the area.

Friday will be mainly fine although there will be increased local cloud at intervals. Temperatures will rise to 18 C inland, around 20 C on the coast and around 10 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but in the east there will be increased cloud at intervals which may lead to isolated showers. Temperatures will fall to 6 C inland, around 11 C on the south and east coasts, around 9 C on the west and north coasts and 1 C in the mountains where locally there will be frost.

Saturday will be mainly fine with increased cloud at intervals. On Sunday, increased cloud at intervals are forecast to lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms in the west and north.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast on Monday.

Temperatures will edge up om Saturday, remaining at the same levels on Sunday before edging down again on Monday, remaining at close to average for the time of year.