Mainly fine weather continues, some fine cloud

November 18, 2019 at 7:13am
Edited by

Weak high pressure is affecting the area.

Monday will be mainly fine with increased high cloud at intervals. Temperatures will rise to 26  inland and on the coast and around 15 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine although there will be increased high cloud at intervals earlier on. Temperatures will fall to 10 C inland, around 13 C on the coast and around 7 C in the mountains.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will remain at the same levels, which are slightly above average for the time of year, but will edge down in the west, though remaining above average.

 

