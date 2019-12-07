Mainly fine weather continues over weekend

Today will be mainly fine with increased clouds at intervals. Temperatures will reach 21 °C in the interior and coasts and 11°C in the mountains dropping tonight to 6°C inland, 1°C in the mountains and 9°C in the coastal areas.

Tomorrow, Sunday, increased cloud at intervals are forecast to lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms in the west and north.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast on Monday and isolated showers on Tuesday.

Temperatures will edge up today, remaining at the same levels tomorrow before edging down again on Monday, remaining at close to average for the time of year.