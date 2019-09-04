Menu
Local

Mainly fine on Thursday, possible isolated showers

September 5, 2019 at 6:50am
Edited by

The weather on Thursday will be mainly fine but local cloud may bring isolated showers in the afternoon – only in the mountains, according to the Meteorological Service.

Winds will be light in the morning, south-easterly to south-westerly, turning moderate in the afternoon, south-westerly to north-westerly. The sea will be slight to moderate.

Temperatures will reach 35 inland, 30 on the western coast, around 32 in other coastal areas and 20 in the mountains.

 

