Mainly fine on Thursday, possible isolated showers

The weather on Thursday will be mainly fine but local cloud may bring isolated showers in the afternoon – only in the mountains, according to the Meteorological Service.
Winds will be light in the morning, south-easterly to south-westerly, turning moderate in the afternoon, south-westerly to north-westerly. The sea will be slight to moderate.
Temperatures will reach 35 inland, 30 on the western coast, around 32 in other coastal areas and 20 in the mountains.
