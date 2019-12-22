Mainly fine today, rain expected tomorrow, snow in Troodos

Mainly fine today across the island with temperatures reaching 21 C inland, 20 C on the coast and 16 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be partly cloudy across the island with temperatures dropping to 6 C inland, 10 C on the coast and 5 C in the mountains.
On Monday temperatures will remain around the same levels and there will be local showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow is expected in Troodos in the evening.
On Tuesday there will be a drop in temperature and there will be local showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow is expected in the mountains.
On Christmas day isolated showers and/or thunderstorms are expected with no significant shift in temperature. There is a possibility of snow in the mountains.