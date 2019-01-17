Mainly fine today; problems continue with roads

Thursday will be mainly fine, but police are waning that a large number of roads are closed and others are dangerous.

The Prodromos-Troodos road is closed because of ice while the Platres-Troodos and the Karvounas -Troodos roads are open only to four wheel drive vehicles and those equipped with snow chains.

There is 63 cm on snow on Troodos Square.

Police warned that there have been rockfalls and mudslides and trees have been uprooted in many places on the road network, particularly in the mountains and semi mountainous areas and drivers are urged to be careful.ικότερα τονίζεται ότι,

According to police’s early morning update, the conditions on the roads network is as follows:

Nicosia:

The following roads are closed because of flooding of rivers:

Acropolis street, Yeri; Ayios Sozomeonos-Potamia road; Finopoulou road (road towards Anayia opposite the Grammar School) and the Red Cross Road which connects Ayii Omologhites avenue with Prodromos Avenue.

The following roads are open only to four wheel cars or those equipped with snow chains:

Macheras-Kionia, Palechori-Agros, Polistypos-Agros, Polistypos-Lagoudera-Saranti, and Polistypos-Madari.

There have been mudslides and rockfalls at various points on the following roads Apliki-Farmakas and Alonas-Polistypos.

These roads are open but slippery, while a lot of water has accumulated on the Ayia Korni-Palechori–Agros road.

Limassol

The Prodromos-Troodos road is closed because of ice

The following roads are closed because of mudslides and rockfalls:

Mandria-Ayios Nicolaos, Platres-Trooditissa-Prodromos, Platres-Troodos (close to Psilo Dentro between the first and second entrance to Platres) and Kyperounta-Dimoi

The following roads are open only to four wheel drive vehicles and those equipped with snow chains.

Platres-Troodos, Karvounas -Troodos, Karvounas-Chandria and Ayios Theodoros-Papoutsa.

The following roads are slippery because of ice: Moniatis-Platres, Pera Pedi-Platres, Amiandos -Karvounas, Palechori-Agros, Agros-Chandria and Ayios Ioannis-Agros.

There have mudslides on the Kalo Chorio-Paramytha road and drivers and the road is dangerous.

Morphou

The following roads are closed:

Old Ayia Marina-Peristerona road because of flooding.

The following roads are closed because of rock falls:

Prodromos-Trooditissa, Ayios Theodoros-Kourdali-Spylia and Kamos-Ayias Varvaras.

There have been rockfalls also on the Evrychou-Kakopetria road close the entrance to Kakopetria (access to Kakopetria is through Galata and Ayios Nicolaos), on the main Orkontas-Kambos and Kambos-Kykkos roads

The following roads are open only to four wheel drive vehicles and those equipped with snow chains:

Prodromos-Lemythou, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Pedoulas-Kykkos-Kambos and Pedoulas-Prodromos.

The Kakopetria-Kambos road is open but very slippery.

Paphos:

The following roads are closed because of flooding of rivers or rockfalls and mudslides:

Tselefos Bridge, Nata-Palion Choletrion, Salamiou-Galataria Bridge, Kelokedara-Salamiou, Ayios Yeorgios-Kidasi, Trachypedoulas-Salamiou, Kelokedara-Filousa, Panayia-Cedar Valley, Kanaviou-Stavros tis Psokas, Lemonas-Amargetis, Vretsions-Pera Vasas, Kritou Marotou-Ayiou Demetrianou.

The Ayios Gerogios Peyia-Lara road near Aspropotamos is open only to four wheel drive cars or those equipped with snow chains.

Larnaca:

Because of ice, the following roads are open only to four wheel drive cars or those equipped with snow chains:

Vavatsinia-Macheras and Odou-Farmakas,

For updates check the police app, their web page www.cypruspolicenews.com and social media pages.

Weather forecast:

High pressure is beginning to affect the area and Thursday will be mainly fine. Winds will be strong and the sea rough. Temperatures will be 17 C inland and on the coasts and 4 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 4 C inland and on the north coast, around 7 C on remaining coasts and -2 in the mountains.

Friday will be mainly fine with temperatures edging up and remaining above average for the time of year.

Saturday and Sunday will see increased cloud at intervals which may lead to scattered showers, particularly on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will edge down.