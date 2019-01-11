Mainly fine today; problems continue with mountain roads

Friday will be mainly fine, with more rains expected on Sunday, the met office said as the police urged drivers to be careful as problems continue with mountain roads.

There is 70 cm of snow on Mount Olympus and 50 cm on Troodos Square.

Police said that all roads to Troodos ( Platres-Troodos, Prodromos-Troodos and Karvounas-Troodos) are open only to cars with four wheel drive or equipped with snow chains.

The following roads are also open only to four wheel drive cars:

Morphou area: Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemythou, Prodromos-Trooditssa-Platres, Pedoulas-Moutoullas and Pedoulas-Kykkos.

Nicosia district: Apliki-Palechori, Palechori-Agros,

The following roads are open to all vehicles but slippery: Kalopanayiotis-Moutoullas, Ayios Demetrios-Paliomylos-Lemythou-Kaminaria-Tris Elies, Kalopanayiotis-Yerakas-Kykkos.

There have been rockfalls and mudslides on the Yourri-Lazania and the Lazania-Macheras roads.

In the Paphos district the Kelokedara-Armageti-Nata and the Galataria-Salamiou roads are closed because of flooding of the Xeros river while Tselefos bridge remains closed.

Police noted that because of rain and ice the road surface is dangerous in many areas and drivers are urged to be particularly careful, to drive slowly and keep a safe distance from other cars.

Updated information on the roads is available on the police’s app and its website www.cypruspolicenews.com.

Weather forecast:

Friday will be mainly fine with intervals of cloud. Temperatures will be 17 C inland, 16 C on the east coast, 18 C on remaining coasts and 7 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, with increased cloud at intervals mainly in the west and north. Temperatures will fall to 5 C inland, around 8 C on the coast and around 0C in the mountains.

On Saturday there will be intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud. Temperatures will remain at a little above average for the time of year.

Sunday will be cloudy at the intervals with rain and isolated thunderstorms expected in most areas of Cyprus. Snow is expected in the mountains. Temperatures will edge down, remaining close to average for the time of year.

Monday will start off mainly fine to become cloudy at intervals. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast from noon on, with snow expected to fall in the higher Troodos peaks.