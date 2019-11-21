Menu
Local

Mainly fine today, possibility of light showers from tomorrow

November 21, 2019 at 7:47am
Edited by

Thursday will be mainly fine with increased high cloud at intervals as weak high pressure continues to affect the area, the met office says.

Temperatures will rise to 25 C inland, around 23 C on the coast and 16 C in the mountains.

Tonight there will be intervals of increased high cloud. Temperatures will fall to 9 C inland, around 11 C on the coast and 5 C in the mountains.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday there will be intervals of increased cloud. Isolated, mainly light showers, are possible.

Temperatures will edge down gradually over the next three days to close to average for the time of year.

 

You May Also Like

Local
November 21, 2019

EPP adopts resolution on Cyprus problem and Turkey’s illegal actions in Cyprus EEZ

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 20, 2019

122 irregular migrants brought to shore at Protaras

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 20, 2019

Cyprus President in Croatia for EPP election congress

Annie Charalambous