Mainly fine today, party cloudy tomorrow, rain on Monday and Tuesday

Mainly fine weather continues today, the Met Office reports, with temperatures reaching 23 C inland, 16 C in the mountains and 21 C on the coast.
Tonight will be mainly fine in the mountains but inland and on the coast there will be local mist or fog and low clouds.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, whereas Monday will see local showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Rain will continue into Tuesday with local showers and thunderstorms expected.
Temperatures are expected to remain the same until Monday but there will be a drop on Tuesday to reach normal levels for the time of year.