Mainly fine today as temperatures remain above average

Wednesday will be mainly fine as high pressure continues to affect the area with temperatures rising to 25 C inland, around 24 C on the coast and 17 C in the mountains.
Tonight will remain mainly fine and temperatures will fall to 8 C inland, around 12 C in the south and east, around 11 C in the west and north and 7 C in the mountains.
On Thursday there will be increased cloud at intervals whereas at night and early in the morning there may be patchy fog and low cloud.
On Friday and Saturday there will be intervals of increased high cloud which on Friday afternoon may lead to scattered light showers mainly in the mountains, the west and north.
Temperatures will edge down over the next few days and by Saturday will be round average for the time of year.