Mainly fine today and tomorrow, scattered showers possible on Sunday

Friday will be mainly fine with temperatures of 25 C inland, around 24 C on the south and east coasts, around 20 C on the west and north coasts and around 16 C in the mountains.
Tonight will also be mainly fine. Temperatures will drop to 9 C inland and on the coasts and 4 C in the mountains.
Saturday will be mainly fine and temperatures will edge down remaining however above average for the time of year, inland and in the mountains.
On Sunday, cloud at intervals may lead to scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms, improving late in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop to below average for the time of year.
Monday will be mainly fine, with localised increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures will edge down a little more, remaining below average for the time of year.