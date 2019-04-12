Menu
Mainly fine today and over weekend, some dust on Saturday

April 12, 2019 at 7:20am
Friday will be mainly fine with increased high cloud at intervals and temperatures at 25 C inland, 22 C on the coasts and 15 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, though at intervals there will be high cloud. Temperatures will fall to 10 C inland, around 12 C on the coasts and 7 C in the mountains.

The weekend will be mainly fine with increased high cloud at intervals. There will be light dust on Saturday which will gradually clear on Sunday.

Temperatures will edge up over the weekend to above average for the time of year.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will drop to below average for the time of year.

