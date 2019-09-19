Mainly fine, temperatures to edge down from tomorrow

Thursday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to 37 C inland, around 33 C on the south and east coasts, around 31 C on the west and north coasts and 27 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 19 C inland, around 20 C on the coasts and 14 C in the mountains.

Friday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will edge down.

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly fine but at midday and in the afternoon there will be increased cloud which may lead to isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will edge down further to close to average for the time of year.