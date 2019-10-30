Mainly fine, some showers possible as unsettled weather continues

Weak low pressure is affecting the area.

Wednesday will be mainly fine with increased local cloud at midday and in the afternoon which may lead to isolated showers mainly in the mountains and in the southeast.

Temperatures will rise to 28 C inland, around 25 C on the west coast, around 26 C on the remaining coasts and around 19 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 12 C inland, around 15 C on the coasts and around 8 C in the mountains.

Thursday will be mainly fine but clouds that form early in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers in the mountains.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Thursday above average for the time of year at least inland and in the mountains.

Friday will be mainly fine but clouds in the west may lead to isolated showers and/or thunderstorms mainly after midday.

On Saturday, there will be intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud that are expected to lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will edge down to close to average for the time of year.