Mainly fine, possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon

Thursday will be mainly fine but clouds that develop in the afternoon are expected to lead to scattered showers or thunderstorms inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 32 C inland, around 30 C on the south and east coasts, around 28 C on the remaining coasts and 22 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but there will be increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 17 C inland and on the coasts and around 12 C in the mountains.

On Friday and Saturday there will be increased cloud at intervals and in the afternoon these are expected to lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms mainly inland and in the mountains.

Sunday will be mainly fine, but clouds that develop in the afternoon are expected to lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms mainly inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures will edge down gradually until Saturday, mainly inland and in the mountains to about average for the time of year, before edging up a little on Sunday.