Mainly fine over next few days, some dust in atmosphere

High pressure is affecting the area and there will be some dust in the atmosphere, the met office said in its early morning forecast.
Thursday will be mainly fine, although there will be increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures will be 28 C inland, around 25 C on the south and east coasts, 23 C on the west and north coasts and 18 C on the mountains.
Tonight will be mainly fine, with some increased higher cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 14 C inland and on the coasts and 10 C in the higher mountains.
Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine with increased cloud at intervals which on Saturday may lead to isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.
Easter Sunday will be mainly fine with some increased cloud at intervals.
Temperatures will edge up further, remaining above average for the time of year.