Mainly fine over next few days, dust forecast for Wednesday

Monday will be mainly fine and temperatures will be 21 C inland, 20 C on the coasts and 10 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be manly fine and temperatures will drop to 9 C inland, the west and north coasts, 10 C on the remaining coasts and 2 C in the mountains.
Tuesday will be mainly fine and temperatures will edge up, remaining however below average for the time of the year.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine, with some increased higher cloud at intervals on Wednesday.
Dust is forecast in the atmosphere while temperatures will edge up gradually and on Thursday will be above average for the time of year.