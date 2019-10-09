Mainly fine today, temperatures to edge up over next few days

Weak low pressure is beginning to affect the area.

Wednesday will be mainly fine but at midday and early in the afternoon there will be increased local cloud, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 32 C inland, around 30 C on the south and east coasts, around 28 C on the remaining coasts and 23 C in the mountains.

Tonight there will be intervals of increased cloud, Temperatures will fall to 18 C inland and on the west and north coasts, around 20 C on the remaining coasts and 10 C in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine but there will be intervals of increased higher cloud. Temperatures will edge up to above average for the time of year.

Saturday will be mainly fine but from midday and early in the afternoon there will be increased local cloud, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels, which are above average for the time of year.