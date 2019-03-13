Mainly fine on Thursday, some light dust

Low pressure is affecting the area, the met office said adding that there will be dust in the atmosphere at intervals which will gradually clear.

Police said that because of snow overnight, the Prodromos-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Karvounas-Troodos roads are open only to cars with four wheel drive or those equipped with snow chains.

Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures will be 18 C inland and on the coast and around 10 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, but increased cloud in the west and north may lead to scattered light showers. Temperatures will fall to 7 C inland, around 10 C on the coasts and 1 C in the mountains.

Friday and Saturday will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly from noon on Friday on. Snow or sleet is possible in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will fall to below average for the time of year on Friday remaining at those levels on Saturday.

Sunday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to close to average for the time of year.

At the time of issue of the early morning weather bulletin there was 24 cm of snow on Troodos Square.