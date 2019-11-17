Mainly fine on Sunday with light dust in atmosphere

Sunday will be mainly fine with light dust in the atmosphere at intervals.
Temperatures will rise to 26 C inland and on the coast and around 17 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be mainly fine with the possibility of light dust. Temperatures will fall to 13 C inland, around 16 C on the coast and 8 C in the mountains.
Monday will be mainly fine but there will be intervals of increased cloud and the possibility of light dust which will gradually clear.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine.
Temperatures will edge down on Monday remaining at the same levels over the next few days which is a little above average for the time of year.