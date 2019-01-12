Mainly fine on Saturday; rain forecast for Sunday

Saturday will be mainly fine, with low pressure expected on Sunday and a second, strong low pressure system forecast for Tuesday.

There are still problems with the roads, particularly in the mountains, and police are urging drivers to be careful.

Snow on Mount Olympus is at 70 cm and in Troodos Square at 50 cm.

Saturday will be mainly fine, with localised increased cloud cover at intervals.

Temperatures will be 17 C inland and on the south and north coasts, 16 C on the east coast, 18 C on the west coast and 9 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with local increased cloud later. Temperatures will fall to 5 C inland, 9 C on the south and north coasts, 10 C on remaining coasts and 0 C in the mountains.

Sunday will be manly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow is expected in the mountains. There may be light dust in the atmosphere. The weather will gradually improve overnight. Temperatures will edge down to slightly below average for the time of year.

Monday will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and snow in the mountains, Temperatures will rise to around average for the time of year.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with rain in most areas and isolated thunderstorms as well as strong winds. Snow is expected in the Troodos mountains and overnight, snow is forecast locally in semi-mountainous areas. Temperatures will remain close to average for the time of year but will drop late at night.

Road update:

In the Paphos district the Galataria-Salamiou roads is closed because of flooding of the Xeros river while Tselefos bridge remains closed.

The Prodromos-Troodos road is open only to four wheel drive vehicles and those equipped with snow chains.

The following roads are open but slippery:

Morphou area: Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemythou, Prodromos-Trooditssa-Platres, Pedoulas-Moutoullas and Pedoulas-Kykkos, Kalaopanayiotis-Moutoullas, Kalopanayiotis-Yerakia-Kykkos, Ayios Demetrious-Paliomylos-Lemythou-Kaminaria-Tris Elies.

Limassol district: All mountain roads are slippery because of ice

Police urged drivers to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Updated information on the roads is available on the police’s app and its website www.cypruspolicenews.com.