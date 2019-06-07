Mainly fine on Saturday, possible showers in mountains on Sunday

Weak low pressure is affecting the area. Friday night will be mainly fine with temperatures falling to 16 C inland and the west and north coasts, around 18 C on the south and east coasts and 13 C in the mountains.

Saturday will be mainly fine but there will be increased local cloud in the afternoon and the possibility of light dust in the atmosphere. Temperatures will rise to 36 C inland, around 34 C on the south and east coasts, around 29 C on the west and north coasts and 27 C in the mountains.

Sunday will be partly cloudy at intervals with the possibility of light showers, mainly in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine with increased cloud at intervals.

Temperatures will be at the same levels, a little above average for the time of year, edging down a little on Monday and Tuesday.