Mainly fine on Saturday, local showers possible on Sunday

September 21, 2019 at 9:43am
Saturday will be mainly fine with some increased clouds in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains, with temperatures rising to 35 C inland, 32 C on the south and east coasts, around 30 C on the west and north coasts and 26 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 19 C inland, around 22 C on the coasts and 13 C in the mountains.

On Sunday it will be fine with a slight drop of temperatures and increased clouds in the west and in the mountains that may lead to scattered showers.

On Monday and Tuesday the weather will be mostly fine, with increased clouds in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will rise slightly above average on Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the mountains and inland.

