Mainly fine on Friday, scattered showers possible over weekend

Friday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to 35 C inland, 32 C on the south and east coasts, around 29 C on the west and north coasts and 26 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 18 C inland, around 21 C on the coasts and 14 C in the mountains.

The weekend will start off mainly fine, but in the afternoon there will be increased cloud that may lead to scattered showers, mainly in the mountains.

Monday will be mainly fine.

Temperatures will edge down over the weekend, remaining at the same levels on Monday which are close to average for the time of year.