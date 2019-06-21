Mainly fine, as temperatures edge up

Friday will be mainly fine in most areas but clouds that form later in the day are expected to lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will be 36 C inland, around 31 C on the coasts and around 25 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but locally in the west and north there will be increased low cloud. Fog is expected early on Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall to 21 C inland, around 22 C on the coasts and 14 C in the mountains.

The weekend will be mainly fine however clouds that develop from midday on may lead to isolated showers, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Monday will be mainly fine.

Temperatures on Saturday will remain at the same levels as Friday, edging up on Sunday and Monday to a little above average for the time of year.