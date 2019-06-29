Mainly clear, with isolated showers, Met Office says

Seasonal low pressure will affect the area.

Today after the local thin fog and low cloud dissipate, the weather in most areas will be mainly clear. Gradually, after noon, cloud will gather which is expected to bring isolated showers and or storms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will reach around 38 degrees C inland, around 34 on the northern coast, 32 on the southern and eastern coast, around 30 on the western coast and 29 on higher ground.

Tonight the weather will be generally mainly clear even though, mainly on the west, there will be at times increased could.

The temperature will drop to 22 inland, on the west and in the north, around 24 on the coast and 17 on higher ground.

On Sunday, initially it will be mainly clear, even though increased could will appear locally. The temperature will drop, mainly inland to lower than average for time of year.

On Monday it will be mainly clear, with increased cloud in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mainly clear and temperatures will rise gradually, to reach average for this time of year.