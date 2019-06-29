Mainly clear weather expected on Sunday, Met Office says

Tonight the weather will be mainly clear, and in the early hours there will be light fog or fog or cloud.
Temperatures will fall to 21 degrees C inland, on the western and the northern coast, around 24 on the remaining coastal areas and 18 in the mountains.
Tomorrow, initially it will be mainly clear but at noon and in the afternoon, clouds will gather which are likely to give isolated showers and isolated storms, mainly on higher ground and inland.
The temperature will reach 35 inland, around 32 on the coast and 26 on higher ground.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the weather will be mainly clear and temperatures will gradually rise slightly, reaching average for time of year.