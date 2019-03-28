Madari Mountain Madness 2019

The race that all mountain runners loved and wait for is coming again this May and promises wonderful moments like every year.
Two technical routes that are taking place at one of the most scenic mountain landscapes of Cyprus.
The two different races will take you through Madari Mountains.
A 10km trail race with 700m of vertical gain and a daring 24km trail race with 1600m of vertical gain both for passionate trail runners and mountain enthusiasts.
Start and finish point:
Adventure Mountain Park,
Kyperounta, Troodos Mountains, Cyprus
Save the date. Details soon.
Sunday, May 26, 2019, 08:00 – 16:00
Region : LEFKOSIA
City : KYPEROUNTA