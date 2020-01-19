Lympia residents plant 160 new trees (photos)

The Lympia Forest Association have announced on their Facebook page the completion of another successful tree planting event on Saturday.
The Association, which is the Lympia branch of the Cyprus Forest Association, aims to increase the green areas in the village and has set a goal to plant 3,000 new trees in Lympia — one for each resident — by the end of 2020.
In yesterday’s tree planting event, the 3rd of its kind, residents managed to plant a total of 160 new trees.
See the heartwarming shots from the event below.
