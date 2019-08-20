Lute agree to visit Cyprus early September

President Nicos Anastasiades had a phone conversation with UNSG Special Envoy Jane Hall Lute on Monday and they agreed that she could travel to the island early September to continue consultations with the aim to resume negotiations for a Cyprus solution.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said in a written statement that they both shared the opinion that all necessary preparations could be completed for the resumption of the negotiations.

Lute has visited the island many times in the past and had meetings with President Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on the terms of reference that could allow for the dialogue to resume.

Anastasiades and Akinci had an informal meeting August 9 during which they decided to continue engaging in the efforts undertaken by Jane Holl Lute with the determination to finalize the terms of reference that would enable structured and results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement with a sense of urgency.

The two leaders, according to a statement by the UN after the meeting, also decided to announce their readiness to hold a tripartite meeting with the Secretary-General after the United Nations General Assembly in order to plan the way forward.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)