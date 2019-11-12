Lufthansa agrees to arbitration with cabin crew, averting strikes

Lufthansa has agreed with its cabin crew labour union to enter arbitration over a wage dispute, the German airline and the union said on Tuesday, averting further strikes.
Cabin crew held a strike over pay and pensions for two days last week, resulting in the cancellation of one in five flights, affecting around 180,000 passengers and costing the airline 10-20 million euros.
The UFO labour union is obligated to “maintain industrial peace,” Lufthansa said in a statement.
“Strikes are accordingly excluded for the time being.”
Lufthansa said UFO’s demands for higher expenses and purser allowances would be discussed.
The parties will hold a joint press conference on Thursday to announce details.
Read more:
Germany’s aviation lobby fears further flight chaos this summer