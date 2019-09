The lucky winner of the big prize in Sunday’s Joker draw (5 + 1 category) is from Cyprus and wins €895,586.

Specifically the lucky coupon of only €3 was submitted at an OPAP agency in Avgorou in the free Famagusta areas.

The winning numbers were: 8, 12, 13, 37, 40 and Joker: 15

This is the second consecutive week that the big prize in the Joker draw has been won in Cyprus.

Last week a lucky coupon submitted at Demosthenis Nicolaou OPAP’s agency in Paralimni won €3.67 million last week.

