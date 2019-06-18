Menu
Low visibility on Nicosia-Larnaca highway because of heavy rain (video)

June 18, 2019 at 3:13pm
Edited by

Police have warned of low visibility because of heavy rain on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway and urged drivers to be particularly careful.

Drivers should switch on their head lights and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, police said.

The police warning came a few hours after the met office issued an orange alert warning of heavy thunderstorms and hail. That warning is in force from 12 noon to 6 pm.

