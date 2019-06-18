Low visibility on Nicosia-Larnaca highway because of heavy rain (video)

Police have warned of low visibility because of heavy rain on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway and urged drivers to be particularly careful.
Drivers should switch on their head lights and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, police said.
Λόγω έντονης βροχόπτωσης που επικρατεί στον αυτοκινητόδρομο Λευκωσίας-Λάρνακας, η ορατότητα είναι πολύ περιορισμένη.
Ως εκ τούτου, καλούνται οι οδηγοί να είναι ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί, να έχουν αναμμένα τα φώτα πορείας των οχημάτων τους και να τηρούν τις δέουσες αποστάσεις ασφαλεία pic.twitter.com/6haXsljSlc
— Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) June 18, 2019
The police warning came a few hours after the met office issued an orange alert warning of heavy thunderstorms and hail. That warning is in force from 12 noon to 6 pm.
