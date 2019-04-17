Let’s Make Cyprus Green, in cooperation with the Limassol Municipality, will host the first annual Love the Earth Festival on Sunday, April 21st from 10:30 am – 3:30 pm at Molos Park to promote and celebrate Earth Hour in Cyprus. The festival will have various workshops relating to the environment, music, healthy food & drinks, activities for children, and tables of environmentally friendly products.
By participating at the Love the Earth festival you give your consent to use images (photographs or films) for yourself and any child taken during the festival, on Sunday, April 21st for the promotion or evaluation of this action.