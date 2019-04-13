Menu
International

London police fire shots as vehicle rams Ukraine ambassador’s car – embassy

April 13, 2019 at 5:49pm
Edited by

British police fired shots after a vehicle rammed the parked car of Ukraine’s ambassador in London on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy said. No one was injured, it said.

The ambassador’s official vehicle was deliberately rammed in the morning as it sat parked in front of the embassy, an embassy statement said.

“The police were called immediately, and the suspect’s vehicle was blocked up. Nevertheless, despite the police actions, the attacker hit the ambassador’s car again. In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator’s vehicle,” it said.

Reuters

You May Also Like

International
April 13, 2019

Civilian government to be established in Sudan – new head of military council

Maria Myles
International
April 13, 2019

Islamic state says it was behind Pakistan market suicide bombing

Maria Myles
International
April 13, 2019

Kim Jong Un gives U.S. to year-end to become more flexible

Maria Myles