Lolis Nicolaides – “Under The Mediterranean Sky”

Edited by

Gloria Gallery invites you to the 5th Solo Watercolour Exhibition of Lolis Nicolaides, “Under the Mediterranean Sky”. Exhibition “Under the Mediterranean Sky” is the 5th solo exhibition by Loli Nikolaidis. In addition to his previous solo exhibitions (1988, 1991, 1996, 2010), the artist has participated in 3 group exhibitions.
The theme of this exhibition is mainly taken from Cyprus and Greece, where the “Mediterranean Sky” gives in its light the unparalleled charm of nature, where mountains, trees, sea, rivers, lakes, land, sky, houses and people are the source of inspiration for his work.

Opening Wednesday December 18th, 2019 at 7 pm.
Exhibition Duration 18.12.2019 – 04.01.2020
Gallery Gloria
3 Zenon Sozou Street
Nicosia

