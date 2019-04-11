Locations of Ayia Napa and Paphos satellite casinos revealed

Integrated Casino Resort Cyprus Ltd on Thursday announced the locations that will host the satellite casinos in Ayia Napa and Paphos.

Ayia Napa

Cyprus Casinos Ayia Napa (C2 Ayia Napa) is expected to open its doors to the public this summer, as the recruitment process has already began.

It will be located at Makariou III Avenue, next to the Faros Hotel, in the heart of Ayia Napa.

The construction of C2 Ayia Napa is already well underway, on a land plot with a total area of 13,829m², of which the total building area comprises 367m².

C2 Ayia Napa will have more than 25 dedicated car parking spaces for guests and customers.

Paphos

Cyprus Casinos Paphos (C2 Paphos) is expected to open by the end of the year.

It will be located in the bustling tourist area of Geroskipou, on the main beach road (at the end of Aphrodites Avenue) on a land plot with a total area of 2600m²; of which the building’s total area will comprise nearly 550m².

C2 Paphos will also offer more than 25 dedicated car parking spaces for guests and customers.

ICRC will proceed with the construction of new buildings for both casinos that will feature the now familiar design and identity of the C2 brand.

Both satellite casinos will feature approximately 50 slot machines as stipulated in the relevant legislation.

The Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and C2, Craig Ballantyne, noted that the chosen locations are ideal for the project’s scope, as they will be in the heart of the cities’ tourist areas.

“Both C2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean aim to help establish Cyprus as a year-round destination and contribute to the growth of the tourism market as well as sustainable economic growth. We are excited to be expanding the entertainment offerings in these two vibrant cities, he said.

A temporary casino has opened in Limassol ten months ago, while two more satellite casinos operate in Nicosia and Larnaca since December 2018.

Construction of the pioneering City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Casino Resort in Limassol is anticipated to commence later this month with a scheduled opening date in late 2021, C2 said.

More information about C2 is available on the website www.cypruscasinos.com.

