Little Antonis back home to a warm welcome

Little Antonis, returned to Cyprus on Tuesday after completing pioneering treatment in Boston for a rare degenerative disease, with his parents thanking everyone for all the help and support the family has received.

Antonis, who in October celebrated his second birthday while in Boston, suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1. He has been in Boston for two months.

In statements at the airport, his mother Hara Thoma thanked everyone for their support and said the family was proud of the state and of society for their response.

“We are proud for Mrs (Christina) Yiannaki (permanent secretary of the Health Ministry) who was by our side from the first minute… our doctor Mr Zaras was impressed with the stand of the Cyprus government. We would like to thank everyone. We are very moved. If our thank you was strong two months ago, today it is even stronger with our experience,” she said.

Yiannaki said that little Antonis was back after two months and his condition was excellent.

“The Health Ministry is truly happy that it helped this young patient. As I told the parents, we are here. The young patient will go back to Boston next year for a re-examination and we wish him the very best,” she said.

Read more