List of GHS pediatricians published, registrations open

The list of pediatricians who are participating in the GHS has been published on the system’s website.
The Health Insurance Organisation opened up registrations for minors on Monday afternoon.
So far, 70 pediatricians have registered to provide their services via the system.
All minors below 18 years of age can sign up to pediatricians offices. Those aged between 15-18 can sign up for both GPs and pediatricians.
The list of doctors:
Famagusta
Nicosia
Limassol
Larnaca
Paphos
The first part of the new system due to come into force on June 1.
Read more: