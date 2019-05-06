Menu
List of GHS pediatricians published, registrations open

May 6, 2019 at 4:48pm

The list of pediatricians who are participating in the GHS has been published on the system’s website.

The Health Insurance Organisation opened up registrations for minors on Monday afternoon.

So far, 70 pediatricians have registered to provide their services via the system.

All minors below 18 years of age can sign up to pediatricians offices. Those aged between 15-18 can sign up for both GPs and pediatricians.

The list of doctors:

Famagusta

Nicosia

Limassol

Larnaca 

Paphos

The first part of the new system due to come into force on June 1.

