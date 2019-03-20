Liquidity coverage ratio of Cypriot banks 4th highest in E.U.

Cypriot banks had the fourth highest liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) in the second quarter of 2018, a European Banking Authority (EBA) report published today, shows.

The three Cypriot banks which were included in the report (Hellenic Bank, RCB and Bank of Cyprus) had a liquidity coverage ratio over 200%.

According to the Basel Accord III, banks are required to have a LCR ratio of a minimum 100%.

EU banks’ average LCR was 146%.

Cypriot banks have a high LCR in order to be able to counterbalance the high amount of non-performing loans in their portfolios.

The majority of countries in the E.U. have LCR levels between 100% and 200%.

Some countries such as Bulgaria, Romania and Slovenia, show LCR average levels above 300%. Cyprus, Latvia and Lithuania show ratios above 200%, while Greece shows LCR average levels below 100%.

According to investopedia.com, the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) refers to the share of sufficient high-quality liquid assets held by financial institutions to cover their total net cash outflows over 30 days.

This ratio is essentially a generic stress test that aims to anticipate market-wide shocks and make sure that financial institutions possess suitable capital preservation, to ride out any short-term liquidity disruptions, that may plague the market.