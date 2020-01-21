Limoncello deli-bar: when burgers become art

Fantastic elemental cooking requires fantastic elements, and those have to come from the baker, the grocer, the greengrocer, the butcher, the fishmonger, and all the local tradesmen and women who make these elements available to the Limoncello team located at the historic Ayios Antonios Market. Their philosophy is simple: they share passion for high quality, fresh food at affordable prices, in a place that joins retail, dining and culture, a place where it’s delightfully easy to shop well, drink well and eat well.

To that end, during the day Delicatessen offers exceptional Italian cheese & salumi for the everyday at-home-chef (or nibbler), as well as versatile Catering services.

Limoncello by-night transforms into a casual yet intimate Wine-Bar, offering an eclectic, creative food menu, and of course an extensive selection of wine by the glass, and beer.

Featuring a dedicated menu of wholesome, inspiring specials, vegans and vegetarians are welcome to enjoy a light, fresh and delicious Monday night dinner!

Last but not least – you don’t even need to get all dressed up to come here since it’s a very casual place.

Iberico pork, originating from Spain is known for its top quality and deliciously rich flavours. These amazing boneless pieces were slow cooked and basted with their sizzling juices before setting them on a warm bulgur wheat, drizzled with in-house soy glaze and served with a side of homemade carrot-ginger purée.

Address:

Agios Antonios Municipal Market

Nicosia, Cyprus

Location

Tel

70 009787

Facebook Page